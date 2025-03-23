Add UAH currency to the currency widget in dashboard
GraysonHunt
I was a bit disappointed when found out that there is no UAH in currency widget. It's a currency i need to check very often. Please add it
Pesala Ambassador
@GraysonHunt Just Add this page as a web panel. Change the units to whatever you need before adding it.
GraysonHunt
@Pesala That is one of the options to solve my problem, but i don't want much clutter on my side panel. Besides, what's the point in the widget if i can't use it? I don't think that it's very hard to add one more currency to an already long list of them.
Pesala Ambassador
@GraysonHunt The list is actually quite short — there are only 40 currencies. There are about 180 legal currencies, plus a number of cryptocurrencies, e.g.
1 BTC = 84,373.9 USD
It would make a lot more sense to request using a better source for the currency widget, which would be useful to many more people besides those in Ukraine.
I don’t bother with the Dashboard. I have the currency website as a bookmark on my Bookmarks Bar.