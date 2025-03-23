At some point in some recent update --- I believe it started in version 7.2.3621.63, although it could have been in .57 --- this annoying bug appeared where when you minimize Vivaldi, and go back to it, the currently selected tab will show a completely white page where the web page should be showing. You can see the web page address at the top of the screen and everything above that, but the web page itself shows a blank white page. In order to get the page to appear, you need to refresh it.

This doesn't always happen, but it happens about 75% of the time. It doesn't matter what the web page is, as it will happen to any and all web pages I've tried. And it's always when Vivaldi is either minimized, or when you're working in another program and go back to Vivaldi. I've been using Vivaldi for years and never had this problem until a recent update.

Additionally, the side panel (which I never use and hide), will randomly decide to appear sometimes upon starting Vivaldi. It doesn't always happen, but it will randomly happen maybe 10% of the time. Additionally, the "bookmark page" button to the right of the URL will randomly not work when you click on it. It acts like you're not clicking it at all. These are two more bugs that never happened in older versions.