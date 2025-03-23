[VB-115428] Page QR Code limit
-
Chrome has no such limitation.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Up to QR Code standards longer string is allowed.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG VB-115428
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Confirmed internally.
Thanks for report.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
As a matter of fact, AFAICT until a year ago, the limit in Chrome was 287 (and was enforced by the code), but have since been expanded to 2330 characters with newer versions of the QR format, and exceeding the limit will trigger errors that will then have to be handled in the UI.
There will always be upper limits on formats like this.