Sometimes some pages show ERR_FAILED when you go to them
-
Sometimes some pages show ERR_FAILED when you go to them. This is not fixed by anything
link
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64 бита) Версия b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422 ОС Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.5608) JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Командная строка "C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebRtcHideLocalIpsWithMdns --flag-switches-end Путь исполняемого файла C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Путь к профилю C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Интернет-магазин : version 0_2 bfmgdnjlifbmedglimhnbhgkefanaiep : Video Styler (яркость и не только) : version 1_3_3 chphlpgkkbolifaimnlloiipkdnihall : OneTab : version 1_86 clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne : Stylus : version 2_3_14 ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh : uBlock Origin Lite : version 2025_3_16_1281 eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh : Dark Reader : version 4_9_103 fmkadmapgofadopljbjfkapdkoienihi : React Developer Tools : version 6_1_1 gebbhagfogifgggkldgodflihgfeippi : Return YouTube Dislike : version 3_0_0_18 jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0 lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0 mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1 mnjggcdmjocbbbhaepdhchncahnbgone : SponsorBlock для YouTube - Пропускайте спонсорские вставки : version 5_11_8 mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 50045_17102_17189_27499 nngceckbapebfimnlniiiahkandclblb : Bitwarden - Менеджер паролей : version 2025_3_0 ocgpenflpmgnfapjedencafcfakcekcd : Redirector : version 3_5_3
-
This post is deleted!
-
@wd1
Hi, we need links to such pages to test this.
Check this in a Guest Profile.
-
@mib2berlin in guest profile it show error and redirect to page
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wd1 Then could be one of your extensions causing such issue.
Disable all in Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
Enable one
Try to visit page
Enable next
Try to visit page
And so on, until it fails and you got the extension causing this.
If that does not help, check Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking → Manage Sources → untick Strict Blocking, then close Settings
-
@DoctorG said in Sometimes some pages show ERR_FAILED when you go to them:
@wd1 Then could be one of your extensions causing such issue.
Disable all in Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
Enable one
Try to visit page
Enable next
Try to visit page
And so on, until it fails and you got the extension causing this.
If that does not help, check Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking → Manage Sources → untick Strict Blocking, then close Settings
iI did this but when I turned off all the extensions and turned them on one by one the error disappeared
-
-
@mib2berlin Its is https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker
And it opens nice for me.
-
@DoctorG
Ah sorry, work for me too.
-
@wd1 Would be easier to help if we know the error message in English.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wd1 Any use of security programs?
Any filtering in router?
Use of Proxy or VPN?
Use of speccial DNS servers?
-
@DoctorG none of this
-
@wd1 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
ERR_FAILED is a general error code that can be displayed if the Chromium code is not able to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem.
There are over 1000 references to this particular error in the code, in many areas of the code, including the renderer code, so it is not possible to say what caused the error, unless the text in the error page (which I, at least, am not able to understand; general request: temporarily change UI language to English if the issue can be reproduced) mentioned something specific.