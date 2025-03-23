Unsolved All Workspaces Tabs Disappeared
aliasifali
I have been using The Browser for quite a while now and This is My Fav Browser so far.
I'm writing for guidance on some certain issue I've been facing lately.
My version of Vivaldi is Vivaldi Desktop 7.2.361.27
I had several workspaces with lots of tabs opened for both my Work and personal browsing, recently something happened to the files in the directory,
C:/Users/Abdullah/Appdata/Local/Vivaldi/User data/Default/Session Storage
C:/Users/Abdullah/Appdata/Local/Vivaldi/User data/Default/Sessions
I had like 275 Tabs all from different workspaces, but It still shows the files in the directory
Meanwhile When I tried Opening Vivaldi, It shows all the workspaces with 0 tabs , 1 tab each when i tried opening those workspaces.
Is there any way to get back My Tabs? Since the Tabs file is still there, 70+ Mbs, there must be some way to get back my tabs right?
That history means a lot to me and the Tabs, courses etc.
Please Guide me on how can I fix this and get my Data back somehow,
I will be very grateful for such great help.
aliasifali
@aliasifali Hello Guys I've found the solution, The Tabs_..... file we have contains all the urls along with other browsing data, so apart from the latest generated session files, we simply have to go to this site, either Upload the tabs file or open it in some Text editor like Notepad++, copy all the text and paste in the site, It will extract all the urls from the file.
https://www.convertcsv.com/url-extractor.htm
This is best fix if your session file was corrupted or session storage corrupted after a crash, if you still do have the old session storage files and Tabs files as well, It is more recommended to have a copy of the Sessions and Sessions storage folder, so even if we perform a reinstallation of the app, you can just copy paste and merge the folders and all workspaces will be loaded.
mib2berlin Soprano
@aliasifali
Hi, nice find.
To my knowledge you have to delete a new existing Session folder if you had data loss.
Simply copy it over from a backup mess up the files.
Backus are always good, I have the complete user profile folder "Default" on a save place even I never lost anything since 10 Years of Vivaldi usage.
Cheers, mib