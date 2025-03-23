I have been using The Browser for quite a while now and This is My Fav Browser so far.

I'm writing for guidance on some certain issue I've been facing lately.

My version of Vivaldi is Vivaldi Desktop 7.2.361.27

I had several workspaces with lots of tabs opened for both my Work and personal browsing, recently something happened to the files in the directory,

C:/Users/Abdullah/Appdata/Local/Vivaldi/User data/Default/Session Storage

C:/Users/Abdullah/Appdata/Local/Vivaldi/User data/Default/Sessions

I had like 275 Tabs all from different workspaces, but It still shows the files in the directory





Meanwhile When I tried Opening Vivaldi, It shows all the workspaces with 0 tabs , 1 tab each when i tried opening those workspaces.



Is there any way to get back My Tabs? Since the Tabs file is still there, 70+ Mbs, there must be some way to get back my tabs right?

That history means a lot to me and the Tabs, courses etc.

Please Guide me on how can I fix this and get my Data back somehow,

I will be very grateful for such great help.