Command Chain For Text String Placement
I thought I might be able to create a command chain where I could store a specific string of text (ex. email address) and the paste it as plain text (ex. into a website's login field) by assigning it a keyboard short cut in the Chains category. I'm stuck with how to enter the text I'd like it to paste. Is this possible either by command chain or in any other fashion? I'd prefer to localize this to the browser vs. using Windows 11 PowerToys.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@3chorses Can't be done. Command Chains are not that flexible.
I guess you could use the "Paste and Go" command to paste the text.
But you'd need to put it on the clipboard first yourself.
Better to use an external password manager with autotype, KeePass for instance. Or just save usernames+passwords in the browser, it's safe.
@Pathduck Thank you very much and while I've refrained from third party apps like AutoHotKey I did not consider my password manager program as a potential option.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@3chorses KeePass has autotype of the format:
{USERNAME}{TAB}{PASSWORD}
But this is just the default, it can be adapted to any web site.
Personally I just store passwords in the browser safe, it's a time saver.
Pesala Ambassador
@3chorses Just insert a note. Create notes folder for emails, phone numbers, etc.
@Pesala Ah That's so cool! (this was pasted with notes)
@Pesala Thank you that could work as well!