Vivaldi 7.2 interface
taoretakitsune
The last upadte made these buttons squared, and now, they dont have a single pixel of free space to the right of X.
Can i revert changes to 7.1 interface, or somehow just add some free space?
Pathduck
@taoretakitsune Hi, I see absolutely no difference between 7.2 (top) and 7.1 (bottom).
You'll need to explain better what the problem is.
taoretakitsune
@Pathduck before, the clickable area was smaller, so there were a few free pixels on the sides, and i used them to drag the browser. Now, the clickable area takes the whole corner, and i want to make it smaller
Pesala
@taoretakitsune said in Vivaldi 7.2 interface:
they dont have a single pixel of free space to the right of X.
That is good. It now obeys Fitts’s Law, so you can close a window without having a prices aim. Just move the cursor to the top right corner of a maximised window.
Pathduck
@taoretakitsune I still don't understand the problem. Why try to click a "few free pixels" to the side when you have the entire title bar to use for dragging?
If you want the "old style" title bar back (with rectangle buttons) set User Interface Density to Compact in Settings > Appearance.
This will not add pixels to the side though, there never was any.
Or you upgraded from a much older version and relied on a bug.