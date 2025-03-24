@mib2berlin thank you for your fast reply! I really get the point of not wanting every tab open you have for instance on PC aswell as open on tablet and/or smartphone. I got confused that grouped tabs works in real time. If I group the tabs on my tablet, and reopen the Vivaldi app on mobile phone, the grouped tabs are there aswell. Same happens when deleting the groups.

That's why I got confused, and didn't read anything about it. It's a bummer but I guess it is better for battery etc. The tabs aren't gone anyways, they are just there with extra steps. Real-time-sync would be a dream though.

Is there any way to mark your post as a solution?