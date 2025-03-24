Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68 only grouped tabs gets real-time synced between two Android devices
-
Hi there,
I recently got a tablet and now I am trying to sync three devices together PC, mobile phone, and tablet. I have just created an account, syncing every data on all three. But, I found myself that only grouped tabs get syned between mobile phone, and tablet in real time. For other tabs I need to click on the cloud icon and find the tab in there.
Is there a way for all tabs to be synced like grouped tabs between both Android (mobile phone, and tablet) devices at least? I tried to search over this kind of issue, but I didn't manage to find any useful information.
Further information if needed:
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DrOgelix
Hi and no, tabs are in the sync system but are not synced.
I you delete one tab on one system it is not deleted on the other systems.
We have a feature request but it got not many user votes since 2018:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32020/seamless-browsing-experience-aka-realtime-tabs-syncing-with-pc
-
@mib2berlin thank you for your fast reply! I really get the point of not wanting every tab open you have for instance on PC aswell as open on tablet and/or smartphone. I got confused that grouped tabs works in real time. If I group the tabs on my tablet, and reopen the Vivaldi app on mobile phone, the grouped tabs are there aswell. Same happens when deleting the groups.
That's why I got confused, and didn't read anything about it. It's a bummer but I guess it is better for battery etc. The tabs aren't gone anyways, they are just there with extra steps. Real-time-sync would be a dream though.
Is there any way to mark your post as a solution?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DrOgelix
Now I am confused, with group you meant tab stacks?
We have speed dial groups but they are only bookmarks and are synced.
It's really confusing, they called tab stacks on the desktop but groups on mobile but they are not synced.
I always forget how to make a thread solved, edit your first post and look for "Ask Question", then choose the post you want to make as solution or so.
You can add [Solved] to the title instead.
EDIT: I use the Vivaldi beta build and there it changed to Stacks instead of Groups.
-
@mib2berlin maybe I confused something due to false translation. I am using the stable version (not the snapshot version). So, there is something called "Gruppierte Tabs", and if I put tabs together they are synced in real-time. I hope the screenshots will clarify what I mean.
These tabs were created with my mobile phone, and after opening Vivaldi on my tablet they are synced in real-time. Even after I add some tabs in the 'Test' category they are synced in real-time. It only works for this type (lets name it grouped tabs). 'Single' tabs I need to get them out of the cloud.
Dict was opened on mobile phone after the screenshots were taken.
This works vice versa. If I delete the 'grouped tabs' on tablet, they are also gone on mobile phone or when I create them on tablet they also appear on mobile phone. I guess this is a workaround to live with.
Thank you very much for your help, very much appreciated.