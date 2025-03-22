Web panels won't open AT ALL with 7.2 update
The internal panels work fine; mail, history, notes. But none of my panel entries for sites will open. It just stays stuck on "loading".
@jaunny
Hi, I use Keep, Translate and a Slack panel, all work fine.
Can you add a link to such pages for testing?
Youtube, ChatGPT, 10minutemail.com, Microsoft Office, calculator-1.com, Yahoo Finance
@jaunny
Hi, YT work, I test not all but:
Please test it in a private window, it use the same profile but extensions are disabled by default.
ravindranoff
Observing the same problem with web panel after 7.2 upgrade. Tried private window, clearing cache, with/without lazy loading etc., No luck here and the problem persists.
@ravindranoff
Hi, as I mentioned, I guess this is caused by an extension or, the worst case a broken profile.
A private window or better a new test Profile is the best way to test this.