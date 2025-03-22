Access denied
I can log in with my account (just in this moment to open this topic), but when I try to use webmail i receive the message :
Access denied. More info ...
How can I solve this issue ?
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ipersonic
Hi, as new user you need reputation points to get the mail account activated.
Please check the blog for more information: Mail Reputation
Welcome to the forum, mib
@mib2berlin
Many thanks for this quick feedback.
I opened this account long time ago, and my interactions are really very rare.
I sent a message to the support just to better understand what to do
Thanks again
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ipersonic
Ah, I just checked your account here.
You have to wait a bit until the crew is back in the office at Monday.
Cheers, mib
Hi Mib,
really many thanks
