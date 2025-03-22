Unsolved Last computer was trashed by snow and ice... lost all tabs!
My last computer was in an accident, cannot start it up. I have received my replacement and logged into Vivaldi, synced my account, however, no browser history has been imported.
Any help would be much appreciated,
Josh
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jnealy69 History is only imported for last day a PC was used.
But you can copy from your last daily manually backup for your old laptop.
The file to be restored is
Historyfrom old laptop Vivaldi profile at C:\Users\YOURWINDOWSNAME\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
C:\Users\YOURWINDOWSNAME\Appdata\Local\
replace with %localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iAN-CooG Yes, path with environment variable is easier to type.