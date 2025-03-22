Scrolling doesn't work on Quickframe
-
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)
After most recent update, scroll bars do not appear on https://app.quickframe.com even though the page content extends below the window frame.
- Scroll wheel on Wacom tablet does not scroll the page either.
- I tried switching to a mobile template in Tools > Developer Tools > Toggle Device Toolbar... Still unable to scroll.
- I tried disabling all extensions/ad blocking, disabling smooth scrolling... Still unable to scroll.
Scrolling works on other sites.
Scrolling worked previously on app.quickframe.com
Anyone have an idea how to remedy this? Thanks in advance.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hellolovely Does not happen in Chromium 134.0.6998.118.
Is a bug in Vivaldi
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hellolovely Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Thanks DoctorG... Will do.
-
@DoctorG Reported.
Summary: Scrolling does not work on app.quickframe.com
Key: VB-115406
Project: Vivaldi Browser
Environment: Vivaldi version: 7.2.3621.67
Operating System: Windows 10 (x86 64bit)
Device model:
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/7.2.3621.67
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hellolovely Thanks, tracker was confirmed now.