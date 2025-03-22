Hi, I’ve been using Vivaldi on Android for a while now, and I really like it. I heavily use bookmarks (650+) and noticed the bookmarks view is not by default at full height (see screenshot). I know you can drag to the top to expand it, but doing this every time is annoying.

Brave (my previous browser) opens bookmarks at full height. The same goes for Opera, Firefox, and Chrome. So it’s unclear why Vivaldi doesn’t do the same ...

In my opinion, Vivaldi (Android) should either:

always open the bookmarks view at full height

or

or offer a setting to select between “full” or “compact” height

Thanks.