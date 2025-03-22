Add Screenshots to Contact profile
-
OldFrenchie
Let me further explain the title of this post. I've been a long time user of the Desktop version of Microsoft Outlook. When creating a new contact in Outlook, in the Notes section you have the ability paste a screenshot. For example if you sign up for anything on a website you can take a screenshot of the form you filled out showing the user I.D., password , etc and paste that directly into the notes section of this new contact you created in Outlook. So I am slowly trying to get use to using the CONTACT feature in Vivaldi and it will not allow me to PASTE anything like this in its tiny little note section. Any ideas out there? Thanks
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@OldFrenchie Adding a Screenshot like in Vivaldi Notes is not implemented.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@OldFrenchie Are you trying to add a picture to a Contact? If so, it is possible to do this.
When adding a new Contact, select the round icon with the outline of a person in the new entry and this is what is offered: