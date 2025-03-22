Feeds trash – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3641.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, provide feeds with its own trash for those that do not use mail.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
-
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Yay! We can add Domains to Settings of Website Permissions!
-
Anyway to fast track the feed trash to Stable?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JyuSensei be patient, please. When all Snapshots are tested, regarded as stable, then developer team will release a Stable.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Panels] First open of web panel after browser start is blank (VB-115359)
Thanks for that quick fix
[Settings] Cannot add a website to set custom permissions (VB-115270)
Thanks for the fix, but I think still it needs some improvements to avoid confusion. For instance if user adds a cookie override using Site Settings, it will end up as
[*.]example.com. While other permissions like Camera/Mic just needs
example.com
I reported this last year:
VB-104805 Website Permissions - unable to use Chromium-style wildcards for domains
The big confusion is to what
example.comentails.
- Does it include
www.example.com? Answer: No.
- Does it include both HTTPS and HTTP? Answer: No.
Another example:
- Adding
bbc.comwill NOT block cookies from either
bbc.comor
www.bbc.com. This is because it will add a rule of
https://bbc.com:443to the Chromium settings
chrome://settings/content/siteData. This rule does not include
www.bbc.comwhich is the actual domain it uses.
- Does it include
-
Can anyone confirm this issue? It seems to have gone unnoticed in that thread:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Flikowski
Hi and yes, it is reported to the bug tracker already.
This happen if you use default settings and disable History, iirc.
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for the information! I was just wondering whether I should report it.
-
derDay Supporters
aprospros feeds trash: only newly trashed feed items are within the trash, am I right?
Win10 22H2
-
@Ruarí said in Feeds trash – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3641.3:
In today’s snapshot, provide feeds with its own trash for those that do not use mail.
This is not a basket, but just a folder that is removed like the rest
Why is she below the list? Each time you need to get to the very bottom of the list after all RSS to find a basket ...
Not easier to make a basket in the form of a button on the panel?
-
Sync>>Tasks
-
Noticed a new splash screen when starting Vivaldi.
It's annoying, distracting, looks out of place (with grey-like color gradient fullscreen) of my desktop and Vivaldi theme. Option to disable it would be nice.
Also I am still waiting for option to hide or disable those annoying affiliate links suggestions in Add new speed dial dialog.
-
@Stardust It has to be monochromatic, really dark as pre 7.2 (its existance is to prevent the infamous white flashes after all), and the message should be removed (as it is beyond annoying seeing it with every new window opened) or at least in the worst case scenario to be changed to "Made in Europe for our friends", based on the trusted slogan and not that kind of Valentine's slop.
This unfortunate decision sparked a Feature Request thread already: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106634/please-let-us-modify-the-new-splash-screen , and there are at least 10 people that agreed with the above in the 3639.3 thread of yesterday.
-
@npro said in Feeds trash – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3641.3:
or at least in the worst case scenario to be changed to "Made in Europe for our friends", based on the trusted slogan and not that kind of Valentine's slop.
Slogan could be moved to About page. I am mostly annoyed by ugly gradient background. I don't feel like a friend anymore when I forced to see those annoying unhidable affiliate links bloatware in Add Speed Dial dialog.
-
barbudo2005
Question about the splash screen:
Doesn't the team have enough workload to request these trifles?
-
mossman Ambassador
After being away for a weekend, I should respond to this thread to say thanks for the feeds trash - since I had raised it as a feature request (on behalf of someone else).
Also thanks for the bug fix from a couple of snapshots back about placing focus on the selected mail view when selecting. I was ranting about all the extra steps to read feeds using keyboard shortcuts all the way back in the mail beta days! I noted it had a very low bug number...
-
Noticed a new glitch: The Search Bar, whose drop-down list used to retain the typed-search-items, now only displays items I searched in the Address Bar.
i.e. The Search Bar drop-down used to display a dozen or so items that I had searched using the Search Bar. Today, however, those items are not displayed, it only has two items: both are items I searched from the Address Bar today.