‘Prioritize Bookmarks’ is Reactivating Itself
HeinoKramm
Every time I open Vivaldi on Android, I have to deactivate the ‘Prioritize Bookmarks’ option. Although this setting is already deactivated on my Desktop, it is automatically reactivated on Android whenever I restart the browser.
The Vivaldi account is the same on both Windows and Android devices:
Option is always disabled on the Desktop
Option also disabled on Android
Option reactivates itself when you restart Vivaldi
Android 14 | Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68
Windows 10 22H2 | 7.2.3621.67
mib2berlin Soprano
@HeinoKramm
Hi, I have this disabled since 7.2 was published on Linux, Windows 11 and Android 12/14.
It never changed it's state.
Which Android device is this, my specs are in my signature.
HeinoKramm
@mib2berlin SM-A556E Build/UP1A.231005.007
mib2berlin Soprano
@HeinoKramm
You meant Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, I had to Google for it.
HeinoKramm
@mib2berlin Sorry, I thought you wanted something more specific