Every time I open Vivaldi on Android, I have to deactivate the ‘Prioritize Bookmarks’ option. Although this setting is already deactivated on my Desktop, it is automatically reactivated on Android whenever I restart the browser.

The Vivaldi account is the same on both Windows and Android devices:



Option is always disabled on the Desktop



Option also disabled on Android



Option reactivates itself when you restart Vivaldi

Android 14 | Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68

Windows 10 22H2 | 7.2.3621.67