I have two feature requests for easier tile management:

Allow having tiles button in the address bar.

Rationale: Button for tiling can be placed only on the status bar. Status bar takes extra space, so in order to use tiles, user has to either 1. remember a shortcut, 2. use command 3. or use main menu. Add option to drag-drop tiles.

Let's consider a following use case:

User has three tabs open: Tab1 , Tab2 , Tab3

, , User wants to open Tab1 and Tab3 side by side

and side by side User is on Tab1

User hits Ctrl+F9 (i.e. runs Tile Vertically command)

(i.e. runs command) Vivaldi shows Tab1 and Tab2 pages side by side

and pages side by side Vivaldi shows Tab1 and Tab2 displays both tabs stacked in the tabs bar. Let's call it StackedTab1

and displays both tabs stacked in the tabs bar. Let's call it Since their window is visible, StackedTab1 is uncollapsed in the tabs bar.

is uncollapsed in the tabs bar. User drags Tab3 onto StackedTab1 hovering over Tab2 .

onto hovering over . Vivaldi highlights Tab3 and Tab2 in the status bar.

and in the status bar. User drops.

Vivaldi replaces Tab2 with Tab3 within StackedTab1 . Tab3 is replaced with Tab2 .

Rationale: User can't rearrange tiled window once they have it opened. They have to navigate to Tab2 , click on address bar, and then manually paste Tab3 address.

I assume that this workflow is going to mess somehow with the concept of tab stacks, because stacks don't have to reflect tiling. Forcing tiled tabs into one tab stack may be perpendicular to what you've implemented.

I've been looking around in this forum and I didn't found any newer discussions about tiling, so I'm creating a new thread. If it's redundant, feel free to close it.

Tiling is a powerful feature which is lacking in, for example, firefox browser (there was one extension providing that, but it's been deprecated due to api change). I'm so happy to see it here.

I started using Vivaldi recently because it's a European alternative and so far I'm very content with it. If features above are pointless because those things can be done with the existing UI, please advice me how and excuse my noobidity