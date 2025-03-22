Tiles - UI for easier managing
I have two feature requests for easier tile management:
- Allow having tiles button in the address bar.
Rationale: Button for tiling can be placed only on the status bar. Status bar takes extra space, so in order to use tiles, user has to either 1. remember a shortcut, 2. use command 3. or use main menu.
- Add option to drag-drop tiles.
Let's consider a following use case:
- User has three tabs open:
Tab1,
Tab2,
Tab3
- User wants to open
Tab1and
Tab3side by side
- User is on
Tab1
- User hits
Ctrl+F9(i.e. runs
Tile Verticallycommand)
- Vivaldi shows
Tab1and
Tab2pages side by side
- Vivaldi shows
Tab1and
Tab2displays both tabs stacked in the tabs bar. Let's call it
StackedTab1
- Since their window is visible,
StackedTab1is uncollapsed in the tabs bar.
- User drags
Tab3onto
StackedTab1hovering over
Tab2.
- Vivaldi highlights
Tab3and
Tab2in the status bar.
- User drops.
- Vivaldi replaces
Tab2with
Tab3within
StackedTab1.
Tab3is replaced with
Tab2.
Rationale: User can't rearrange tiled window once they have it opened. They have to navigate to
Tab2, click on address bar, and then manually paste
Tab3address.
I assume that this workflow is going to mess somehow with the concept of tab stacks, because stacks don't have to reflect tiling. Forcing tiled tabs into one tab stack may be perpendicular to what you've implemented.
I've been looking around in this forum and I didn't found any newer discussions about tiling, so I'm creating a new thread. If it's redundant, feel free to close it.
Tiling is a powerful feature which is lacking in, for example, firefox browser (there was one extension providing that, but it's been deprecated due to api change). I'm so happy to see it here.
I started using Vivaldi recently because it's a European alternative and so far I'm very content with it. If features above are pointless because those things can be done with the existing UI, please advice me how and excuse my noobidity
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@keatlass
Hi I don't read in detail now but you can put the icon where you want:
Please check: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
-
@mib2berlin oh, you're right.
I tried dragging the buttons from the dialog onto the address bar several times, but with no effect. I also noticed that sometimes when I click
Untile Pagesnothing happens. But I think it might have been always after I messed with Vivaldi configuration a lot (because I'm a new user), so probably I had to reopen the browser to fix some state, to then be able to make further changes in the configuration.
Anyway, now it finally works as I wanted it to. Thanks!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@keatlass If Tab1 and Tab2 are tiled, Select them and Tab 3, then tile again.
Stacking and Tiling are independent. You can have three tiled tabs in a stack of four or more tabs.
-
@Pesala oh, I can select tabs with
ctrl+click. That's very convenient. Thank you!
One more question:
I have two tabs tiled vertically. I have a lot of links on the left tab, but I want to open those links easily but in the tab on the right, replacing the old right page.
Is there an easy way to do it?
If I
clickon the link on the left, the left page is replaced. If I
ctrl+clickon the link on the left page, a new tab in the background is opened.
I imagine that this is quite a specific case, but maybe you have some ideas?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@keatlass Right-click on the link, copy the URL, switch to the tiled tab, paste and go. That’s the best I can think of for now.
-
