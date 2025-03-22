The other day, Vivaldi crashed and I lost all of my tabs, I was able to recover many of them via a saved session from a while ago, but there are a number that were neither in the session nor in my bookmarks, so I'm attempting to recover them by scrolling through my history, but as I've visited a lot of other sites it's quite a mess, so I was wondering if there are any additional ways to filter through history.

The main thing I'm curious about is if there's a way to filter out certain sites, I know you can filter to only show results from websites, but it would be great if I could set it to show all results that aren't on a certain website (or better yet, a group of websites), some sites, such as Google Translate or the dictionary, For example, I know I didn't have anything important on, so it'd be useful if I could filter those out of search results. Currently I've been filtering them in, and manually deleting them all, though this is a bit slow, and I'm worried of accidentally deleting something important (In one case, I deleted the history for a website before later finding I actually had a tab of it open, though I doubt it was anything important, still something I'd rather not do).

The other thing I was curious about, was if I could filter to only certain types of link transitions, some tabs for example I'd had open for a while, and wasn't actively using, but might have accidentally clicked on a few times, which I presume would count as a reload in the history, so I was wondering if I could filter to just reloads to help find those more easily.