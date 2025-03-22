Stop history pane opening on startup
-
BristolPete
Over the last week the history pane on the left of my home screen has opened every time I start Vivaldi. I find this really annoying. Is there anyway to stop this happening.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BristolPete Unable to reproduce here. What are your OS and Vivaldi Versions? Is the History Panel set to Floating?
-
This post is deleted!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I think such issue should be fixed in Snapshot 7.2.3641.3 (a beta/testing version).
-
BristolPete
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21