New Browser Window Opens the Download Pane by Default
Since the last Vivaldi update, every time I open the browser, the Downloads pane is open by default. That didn't happen in the previous version.
How do I prevent that from happening? I'll open the download pane when I want it; I don't need it all the time.
mib2berlin Soprano
@KenWD0ELQ
Hi, a fix is published in the latest snapshot, It's getting tested there before it will be published in an update of the stable build.
Please search the forum, we have several posts/treads bout this issue already.
Cheers, mib