when u press on adress bar, why have this section disappeared?
-
i got a new phone. moved from old samsung to new samsung.
why cant i see that green section when pressing adress bar?
i wanna use the copy function.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Voko6503
Hi, another user reported it, may you can check which device and Android version this happen.
I cant reproduce it on Android 14.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106652/moving-focus-to-url-bar-on-android-no-longer-displays-helpful-shortcuts
-
i went from:
samsung a40
android 11
one ui 3 maybe?
to:
samsung s24
android 14
one ui 6.1
-
i reported this
VAB-10983
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If you haven't already, please update your Vivaldi to the latest version (7.2.3628.77) where you should no longer see this bug.