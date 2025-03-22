Tab title - disable editing on double-click
-
AshSimmonds
I never have the need to edit a tabs title, sometimes when working fast I'll click to either select or close a tab and instead it makes the title editable.
Is this disable'able? Can't find anything in settings.
BTW this forum post editor is garbage. It doesn't scroll, so in order to see the mandatory "Select Tags" button I have to zoom out the entire browser to 70%.
-
@AshSimmonds said in Tab title - disable editing on double-click:
Can't find anything in settings.
-
AshSimmonds
@npro Danke.