Translate button is missing in private windows
Hello. I read some news sites that often have links to news sites in other languages. When I open those links I typically open them in a private window so I can get around the "two free articles" limitation. Unfortunately, the "Translate" icon from the address bar is ABSENT in private windows. The icon is PRESENT for the same URLs in normal windows.
I can't find anything in the settings that would control this. Is this a bug, or am I just doing something wrong?
(Vivaldi 7.2 on macOS.)
OK, so if no one has anything to suggest, can someone at least tell me if they have the same problem? Does the "Translate" icon in the address bar DISAPPEAR when you go into Incognito mode?
@Blork Well, I'm on Windows so not sure how much it helps, but the translate icon also shows in a private window.
Do you have an example url?
Have you updated your browser? Help > Check for updates.
What are your settings under General > Language?
@Pathduck I was wondering just how private it was to send text off somewhere to translate it.
I don't have a translate button.
@sgunhouse It doesn't send anything to the translate service unless the user actually chooses to translate the page so I don't see the problem. Anyway Lingvanex was chosen by Vivaldi specifically for their privacy policies.
Then I ask the same as I asked above.
I made a short video showing this works fine in 7.2 Stable, in Win10 at least:
https://0x0.st/8jCq.mp4
Thanks for the replies, all.
You know how sometimes when something is broken and you take it apart and then put it back together again, and then it works but you don't know what you did to fix it?
Well the software version of that is you report the problem on a forum and then suddenly it starts working. Because... now it works. Just like that; the translate button is now there.
The only thing I know of that I did was pasting a URL for an ENGLISH site (this one, actually) into a private window to see if it appears, and it does, even though the English site needs no translation. Once I did that, the button now appears on all sites.
So the problem is solved, but the mystery is not!
@Blork said in Translate button is missing in private windows:
That's why I asked for your language settings.
The translate button won't show if the site language is En(US) and your browser language is En(US) but it might show if the site language is En(UK).
For some sites, the translate button won't show because the browser is unable to determine what language the site is identifying as. That's why I asked for a url.
@Pathduck OK, sure. Here's an example URL:
https://www.journaldemontreal.com/2025/03/22/janette-bertrand-en-10-decennies-de-photos--de-lenfance-jusque-dans-les-annees-40
Yesterday, the Translate button would appear in a normal tab for that URL but not in a private window. Today it appears in both.
So I don't know how the language settings affect that, since I didn't change anything in the language settings. And pages from that URL and others were always presenting their language (FR) when I would go there in Firefox or Safari. It was only in this installation of Vivaldi, when in Private mode, that I was not getting the Translate button.
It's resolved now, and hopefully won't come back. But it seems like a bug or at least a glitch.