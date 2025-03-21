Thanks for the replies, all.

You know how sometimes when something is broken and you take it apart and then put it back together again, and then it works but you don't know what you did to fix it?

Well the software version of that is you report the problem on a forum and then suddenly it starts working. Because... now it works. Just like that; the translate button is now there.

The only thing I know of that I did was pasting a URL for an ENGLISH site (this one, actually) into a private window to see if it appears, and it does, even though the English site needs no translation. Once I did that, the button now appears on all sites.

So the problem is solved, but the mystery is not!