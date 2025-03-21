Moving focus to URL bar on Android no longer displays helpful shortcuts
I'm particularly missing the "copy this URL" shortcut in 7.2. What happened to it?
@terminalmancer
Hi, you mean this:
I cant really remember how it was in 7.1 but it work if a page is loaded.
That's the one. Don't have a place to put images but since the 7.2 upgrade I have none of that. Just the address bar and my keyboard.
@terminalmancer
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68
Android 15; Pixel 9 Pro XL Build/BP1A.250305.020
Sorry. The missing interface has been so persistent through restarts and different usage modes, it felt like a UI decision, not a bug.
i reported this
VAB-10983
@Voko6503 @terminalmancer
Hi, the report is confirmed an a hotfix is in the work.
I could reproduce in on my older Android 12 device.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If you haven't already, please update your Vivaldi to the latest version (7.2.3628.77) where you should no longer see this bug.
And... it works! Thank you!