Temporary bookmarks
Sometimes, when I'm searching for a solution, I find some webpages which might be interesting. So I bookmark them, just in case something happens and I loose the pages. But after I solved the problem, these bookmarks remain and clutter the list.
So I'd like to have "temporary bookmarks": If those bookmarks would be automatically deleted after a time I choose (a day, a week, ...), then my list of bookmarks would not be growing into deep space.
For Emails or Signal-messages a comparable mechanism already exists.
Please dear developers ...
RadekPilich
What exactly do you need?
You can either save those bookmarks in some specific folder you delete once in a while....
...or you put some #delete string intro the title / description and then delete once in a while.
For cases like this is, I use the Reading List.
Pesala Ambassador
@jilalf That is exactly what the Reading List is for.