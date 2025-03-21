Connection issue one some sites
mannivu Supporters
I'm having some issues while browsing certain sites. They say I'm disconnected (https://revert.monicz.dev) or keep trying to reconnect (https://lichess.org), while using Firefox I have no issue at all. This started happening after upgrading to 7.2, no issue before today.
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68
Android 15; motorola edge 50 neo Build/V1UIS35H.11-39-10-1
@mannivu
Hi I guess I need an account for the revert page but it open, same for the lichess page.
May you have to delete the cookies/cache for the pages with the shield icon in the address bar.
@mib2berlin yes, unfortunately I haven't found a website with this issue that doesn't require an account.
Anyway, I've already tried to delete cache, cookie, every data on Vivaldi, even deleting every data from Android settings, but the issue is still present.
@mannivu
Cant you not even see this?
@mib2berlin no, I can see clearly this. But as you can see on the bottom left corner I get a "Reconnecting" alert
Even when logged out
@mannivu
Ah, I had to scroll down to see it.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin done VAB-10981. Thank you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mannivu
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mannivu
Hi, check for the todays update, work for me now.
@mib2berlin yes, working as intended. Thank you