Why is my extension button not showing?
Hello,
why is my extension button not showing. I would really appreciate the support, because I've been trying to get it work for a whole hour.
mib2berlin
@EarthlingTree
Hi, it looks the button is removed.
Right click on a address bar icon and choose Customize ...
Move the extension button where you want:
@mib2berlin
In the customize toolbar mode it does show the extension button, but when I close the curstomize toolbar mode it disappears.
Pathduck
@EarthlingTree Do you actually have any extensions installed and activated?
@Pathduck
I have a bitwarden extension and a volume master extension
Pathduck
@EarthlingTree Yes, but they're disabled.
@Pathduck
Oh, you're right, I just forgot to enable them. Thanks for your help! I really appreciate it!