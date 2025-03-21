I was able to replicate the behavior. To do so, I opened multiple tabs within a tab stack, and then clicked the "X" button on the tab stack itself. This closed all the tabs in the stack. I'm not certain how it functioned previously, but if I recall correctly, it only closed the most recent tab within the stack.

I'm unsure if this is the intended behavior. However, it seems logical to me that closing the tab stack should close all tabs within it.

The behavior, however, appears inconsistent. If one tab exists outside the tab stack—for example, one tab plus one tab stack with three tabs inside—closing the tab stack in this scenario closes only the last tab within the tab stack and returns the user to the tab outside the tab stack.