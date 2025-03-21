Issue when closing a tab
-
Hello,
I've a Samsung A54 with Android 14.
Last version of Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68
When I close a tab there's 80% chance that another tab is closing in the same time.
It's very annoying... Hopefully I can still open them back from the history.
It's a new bug since the version 7.2
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Grayswandyr
Hi, if other users can confirm you can make a bug report, I cant.
-
Hello,
A small vid with my issue :
https://mega.nz/file/J9cygZIB#N4GiGPq0JURdJi3Ng5PBwTcwwJUkoNFaJ_es0IYVwpg
-
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.77 : no change, still the same issue.
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I was able to replicate the behavior. To do so, I opened multiple tabs within a tab stack, and then clicked the "X" button on the tab stack itself. This closed all the tabs in the stack. I'm not certain how it functioned previously, but if I recall correctly, it only closed the most recent tab within the stack.
I'm unsure if this is the intended behavior. However, it seems logical to me that closing the tab stack should close all tabs within it.
The behavior, however, appears inconsistent. If one tab exists outside the tab stack—for example, one tab plus one tab stack with three tabs inside—closing the tab stack in this scenario closes only the last tab within the tab stack and returns the user to the tab outside the tab stack.
-
Grayswandyr
On the previous version, closing the stack tab was only closing the displayed tab, not the others.
Now closing the stack tab, close the displayed one with another one (previous or next) not all the tabs. (As you can look on my vid)
And sometimes only the displayed one.
You can see this if you close Vivaldi with few tabs open and relaunch it.
Most of the times only the displayed tab is closed in this case.
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Thank you for reporting this issue.
I've confirmed it and forwarded it to the developers