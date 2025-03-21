V7.2 Android - Unable to load Discord
With Vivaldi 7.2 it is unfortunately not possible to load discord. I deleted cookies and cache, after the new login Vivaldi is stuck in an endless loop. With Chrome everything runs without any problems.
Same here!
mib2berlin Soprano
superiorclam
I'm seeing this too. I'm running version 7.2.3628.68.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, please check the update from today.
superiorclam
I can confirm that the issue is fixed in version 7.2.3628.77 - thank you