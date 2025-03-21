@Pesala I appreciate the volunteering offer but as a consumer, my role is to use a stable product, not to test it.

The consumer expectation is for "stable" releases to meet a certain standard of quality for them to be called "stable".

While i appreciate the work going into the product, the multitude of address bar and side panel bugs reported proves this release is not actually "stable". Or serious, or smart as it was advertised. Such bugs should have been discovered before release - they should not even exist on the "stable" build, let alone be reported by regular users.

Overall, the stability of the product falls on the Vivaldi team, not the consumer.

The reason i am reporting bugs is because they disrupt my experience and they really, really need to be addressed. Some of them ASAP.

Also, since the "stable" release falls short in being "stable", when something is fixed in a snapshot build - particularly the severe issues - why is it not pushed to the Stable build in a more timely manner? If the fixes were important enough to fix quickly in the snapshot build, shouldn't they be prioritized to improve the stability of the "stable" build as soon as possible?