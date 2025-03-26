Inconsistent Back behavior
-
When the page opens in a new tab, and you navigate back with the system button/swipe, it prompts to close the browser instead of returning to the original tab.
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68, VAB-10982
-
@CJMAXiK
I can agree with that. It should be optional change. Very annoying if someone is used to how it worked earlier
-
@CJMAXiK Is this for links in Vivaldi, or external links? I haven't seen this with links in V.
-
This is normal browser behavior for me. It should only be possible to close a tab with the X button.
-
@far4
Chrome on Android doesn't do that, so that's an entirely new behavior from Vivaldi itself.
@sgunhouse
Any links on the page with
target="_blank"
-
Same here, I'm used to open links in new tabs, read the content and then press back to close tab and go back to where I was.
Now this same workflow closes the browser itself after a prompt.
-
I agree, for me this behaviour is also annoying, luckily there is at least toast message telling that 2nd time will close the browser, otherwise i would be closing it all the time by mistake.
If Vivaldi team would like to have this as default behaviour, so please provide option to change it in settings.