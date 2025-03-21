Toolbar - Missing Icons
I have a recurring issue with the toolbar favicons: no matter how many times I remove and re-add them or refresh the pages, every time I close the browser, some of them return without icons, usually the same ones. As shown in the image below, the ones missing icons, in order from top to bottom, are: deepseek, claude, humata, and leonardo ai. Strangely, on another device, the icons for deepseek and claude appear perfectly, but the one for consensus does not. What causes this error, and how can I fix it?
@mmassing I have seen this happen occasionally/rarely. I don't know what causes it and I can only offer a workaround: often the favicon repairs itself when I click the web panel icon (and/or use the home/reload buttons in the web panel's navigation bar). If that doesn't do the trick, I middle click the icon to open the site in a new tab, remove the web panel, and add it new from the website I just opened.