Hi,

I don't know exactly, when this new feature (the yellow "SYNC PROBLEM") was invented, but ist there also a way to prevent that from annoying me?

The last 10 Years there was no such a "hint".

First it was saying, that my encryptionpassword is not set. I was wondering why, i thought I'd made that already. But i don't find one in my keepass, so i decided to create a new one, hoping the message wil go away then. For what the heck this must be ... anyway.

But the yellow thing stays there. Now it is saying ...

... with the syncservice .... there could be problems. Uhhh. No, there was no Problem. Not for Years. The problem began with that yellow thing there, don't know why and for what this is ... at all.

Maybe someone can help me across the street?

Thx in advance