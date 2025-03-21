passwords rejected
-
I have Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 on Kubuntu 24.10. I've imported saved passwords from Opera. But, whether I try t use a saved password, or I newly enter it, I always and anywhere get "Username or password incorrect." Google search gives me nothing.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@gillindu Do you see the imported logins passwords in Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords?
And update, please:
- Backup folder .config/vivaldi/Default/
- Update to latest 7.2.3621.67 version.
-
OK, now I've discovered that it concerns only certain sites, at all those sites I have multiple accounts and when I click the eye to show the password (in settings) some of them look empty. But, it's always that account that I find as preset after the password has been rejected. Whatever I enter, it seems Vivaldi always tries the same. It seems that other passwords on other sites are functionninig well. At least I've found some of them that are OK. I suppose it has something to do with Opera cryptography and that I should delete all passwords for affected sites and recreate them manually, from Vivaldi?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@gillindu How have you imported the passwords?
An idea:
If you have exported as CSV file from Opera, open CSV file in text editor and check if all logins have passwords.
in Vivaldi password manager or internal address vivaldi:password-manager/ delete the logins with empty passwords
Import again CSV file in vivaldi:password-manager/settings
-
It seems it did the job. (Originally I've just imported Opera bookmarks, saved passwords and some other settings from the main menu in Vivaldi). Thanks.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@gillindu Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.