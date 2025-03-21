Since I upgraded to Vivaldi 7.2 I had several freezes of all browser windows, the last while writing this post...

I can't say when this is happening, sometimes it's only when I move the mouse over a page and try to click...

I use 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Debian Bookworm.

Anyone else has experience this issue? I only see a similar topic on the mac category https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106599/100-cpu-happening-on-searching-words-on-pages-and-got-no-response-on-vivaldi-7

But I don't have 100% cpu time or any other symptom, after killing the browser (twice) and restart it it works fine. I have 8 windows open with 8 to 30 tabs open per window....