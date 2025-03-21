Random freezes since 7.2 upgrade
Since I upgraded to Vivaldi 7.2 I had several freezes of all browser windows, the last while writing this post...
I can't say when this is happening, sometimes it's only when I move the mouse over a page and try to click...
I use 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Debian Bookworm.
Anyone else has experience this issue? I only see a similar topic on the mac category https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106599/100-cpu-happening-on-searching-words-on-pages-and-got-no-response-on-vivaldi-7
But I don't have 100% cpu time or any other symptom, after killing the browser (twice) and restart it it works fine. I have 8 windows open with 8 to 30 tabs open per window....
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EFEris Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EFEris Do you have set Settings → General → Startup → Startupsith → Enabled "Lazy Load" and Disabled "Always Load Pinned Tabs"?
I have done this now but see no reason why this would solve it since the freeze could happen days later.
disabling my user profile is not really a convenient option I would downgrade to 7.1 if it persist becaue this release didn't had this issue. But will try if it happens again to clean up all my open tabs. I have a couple of extensions which also could be the reason (autoscroll (something which should be native supported by vivaldi on linux...), keepassxc, plasma integration, ublock origin, note anyware, google search maps button) not sure if any of this could be the problem. no freeze since yesterday...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EFEris said in Random freezes since 7.2 upgrade:
I would downgrade to 7.1
Downgrade is not recommended by Vivaldi team.
Profile of a 7.2 is not downwards compatible.
Do not downgrade, that would break much data, loss of settings and cause unforseen/weird new issues you could not fix.