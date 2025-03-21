With Vivaldi 7.2 upgrade, I lost all my open tabs
All my tabs in all workspaces are gone! The workspaces are still there, though, but to no avail.
Do you have Settings → General → Startup with → Last Session active?
Do you have Session panel in panel bar and activated to Automatic Save session?
- Sorry for German screenshot
If you have Sessions panel, expand the entry for automatical Saved Sessions, select the topmost, context menu → Open
Do you see something in your Window panel?
@DoctorG Thank you for answering.
Last Session saved: Yes. Automatic save: no - but I never had that and I have never before had problems of this kind.
I am not sure what you refer to by "Window panel".
@HenrikLund Menu View → Panel → Windows Panel shows the previously closed tabs and windows.
It shows nothing.
@HenrikLund Please check in Explorer, do you have any files in
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions?
//edit: Sorry, i forgot ths user data folder in hint.
HenrikLund
@DoctorG said in With Vivaldi 7.2 upgrade, I lost all my open tabs:
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
I have no such folder - C:\Users\MYNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HenrikLund For MYNAME you need to set your Windows login name.
I do not know the English Windows UI.
Check in Terminal with
dir "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions"
@DoctorG said in With Vivaldi 7.2 upgrade, I lost all my open tabs:
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions ?
@HenrikLund Sorry for inconvenience, i was typing incomplete path.
Now edited to correct one.
@DoctorG I know that I have to use my Windows user name
I don't have the C:\Users...\Vivaldi folder.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HenrikLund Copy next line
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
Paste into Windows Explorer's address field
Hit Return
@HenrikLund Restore of sessions is not easy.
I do not know if that following can help:
- Exit Vivaldi
- Duplicate in Explorer the
Sessionsfolder with Ctrl+C Ctrl+V (as a backup if next steps do not help)
- In folder
Sessionsdelete files
sessions.bakand
sessions.jsonand the two files with size 0 KB.
- Start Vivaldi
Good luck.
I will try. Thanks for helping.
Didn't work, but I am fine - now, that my future sessions are backed up Thanks again.
@HenrikLund Sad, that my hint had not helped.
I think your are always safe if you create manually own daily Vivaldi profile backups.
Then the chance to get all back is high.
@DoctorG
Thank you for writing
"In folder Sessions delete files sessions.bak and sessions.json"
because Vivaldi started but stopped responding after loading only one tab (out of more than 50) and no menus were responding.
After deleting sessions.bak and sessions.json, the problem disappeared.