I am totally annoyed that Vivaldi's update has shoved the bookmarks into a priority mode. Open the browser and the bookmarks panel shows. Search and bookmarks takes over. If I wanted the bookmarks panel to show I would have activated it. I can't search my saved areas in search because, ...you got it, bookmarks takes over. What genius thought this was a good idea? Seriously, this is wasting my time trying to get to where I need to go. I miss having my frequently used searches in the background. Would type a letter and my frequent site was first up. Could type a few letters and there was the site I needed. Now I have to waste time typing in the full address. Maybe to some this is no big deal but to me it is very frustrating. Couldn't they come up with a way to engage or disengage bookmarks taking over. Come on Vivaldi...