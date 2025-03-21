Bookmarks taking over Search & Opening
Alexandra25
I am totally annoyed that Vivaldi's update has shoved the bookmarks into a priority mode. Open the browser and the bookmarks panel shows. Search and bookmarks takes over. If I wanted the bookmarks panel to show I would have activated it. I can't search my saved areas in search because, ...you got it, bookmarks takes over. What genius thought this was a good idea? Seriously, this is wasting my time trying to get to where I need to go. I miss having my frequently used searches in the background. Would type a letter and my frequent site was first up. Could type a few letters and there was the site I needed. Now I have to waste time typing in the full address. Maybe to some this is no big deal but to me it is very frustrating. Couldn't they come up with a way to engage or disengage bookmarks taking over. Come on Vivaldi...
@Alexandra25 said in Bookmarks taking over Search & Opening:
Open the browser and the bookmarks panel shows.
Known problem, see if anything here helps (as a workaround) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105229/side-panel-opens-on-startup
@Alexandra25 said in Bookmarks taking over Search & Opening:
I can't search my saved areas in search because, ...you got it, bookmarks takes over
Check both
"Settings/Address bar - Address Field Properties - Enable Bookmarks"
"Settings/Address bar - Address Field Properties - Prioritize Bookmarks"
and disable as you require.
Alexandra25
@TbGbe thank you for you help. The address bar issues seems to have cleared up. But still can't get rid of the side panel bookmarks. At least I can close that down. Thank you again.