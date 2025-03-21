Speed dial's are all gone!
-
JEBurroughs
Opened the browser this morning and all of my speed dials are gone. I am beyond upset. What have you guy's done this time?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JEBurroughs Are only the thumbnails missing? Or are all Speed Dials gone from Start Page Navigation Bar?
If you open Bookmark Manager (Ctrl+B), do your see all your bookmarks?
Do you have Settings → General → Startup with → Last Session?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@JEBurroughs
Hi, I saw this randomly, switch to another Speed Dial and back and they appear.
-
@JEBurroughs said in Speed dial's are all gone!:
Opened the browser this morning and all of my speed dials are gone. I am beyond upset. What have you guy's done this time?
I came to this forum for this very issue myself. All gone!
Looking at the bookmarks folder and they are empty.
What is going on!?
-
@mib2berlin said in Speed dial's are all gone!:
@JEBurroughs
Hi, I saw this randomly, switch to another Speed Dial and back and they appear.
Doesn't work for me! I have only two tabs and both are empty as well as the bookmark folder where they sit.
-
@DoctorG said in Speed dial's are all gone!:
@JEBurroughs Are only the thumbnails missing? Or are all Speed Dials gone from Start Page Navigation Bar?
If you open Bookmark Manager (Ctrl+B), do your see all your bookmarks?
Do you have Settings → General → Startup with → Last Session?
Bookmarks are all there except the two folders for my speed dials are both empty.
Setting is set to open specific pages.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
If you have a daily backup of your Vivaldi profile folder, exit Vivaldi, copy from backup the file
Bookmarksto folder
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Default\
-
@DoctorG said in Speed dial's are all gone!:
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Default\
Thanks but that is not an option for me.
Ironically, when I open the updated browser on my ipad they are gone there as well which I expected. However, when I swipe between apps I can see the speed dials in the background as I am switching apps.
-
They are there, they just don't display. I can find them if I enable Dashboard and then select "add a widget" I can see my speed dial there and add it as a widget but if I just want to have only speed dial as my start page I get a few defaults icons. I'm seriously debating abandoning Vivaldi. Brave is starting to look like an option.