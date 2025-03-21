Can NOT install v7.2 for Linux deb64
morganlefay
Vivaldi 7.2 for Linux Deb:
Will not install because Package Installer gives this message:
“Error: Dependency is not satisfiable: libnss3(>=2:3.35)”
This is the second time, in two days, I've tried.
Please help; many thanks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@morganlefay In a Terminal/shell a
sudo apt -f installshould fix this.
Well if you are still on Debian 9 this won't work. It's EOL and not supported for 5 years already...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@npro Uhhh, i never would expect a Linux which is such outdated.
@DoctorG yep, that is OP's case most probably.