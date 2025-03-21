Add a checkbox setting to make this go localhost search go away.

It's a niche functionality used by a very small subset of users - MOST people will never use this thing.

It makes no sense to have it present for all users, because for MOST, this will happen:

Write a word in address bar, notice the second entry will be present (e.g. qweqwe, word, amazon, etc):



Having it present and having to scroll through it is bothersome and annoying.



Because selecting it (which can be done by mistake) will result in this completely useless outcome:

