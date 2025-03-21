Add checkbox to remove localhost search
Add a checkbox setting to make this go localhost search go away.
It's a niche functionality used by a very small subset of users - MOST people will never use this thing.
It makes no sense to have it present for all users, because for MOST, this will happen:
Write a word in address bar, notice the second entry will be present (e.g. qweqwe, word, amazon, etc):
Having it present and having to scroll through it is bothersome and annoying.
Because selecting it (which can be done by mistake) will result in this completely useless outcome:
@apekiller Hi, I don't see this on my system. Can you see what type of entry it is listed as (look at the label on the right of the address bar)
@LonM Hi, it has no type!
1st is "Search" type, 3rd is "bookmark", but second is... nothing! selecting it just adds that "/" at the end of the word.
Also its only present for single words.
@apekiller This is very strange - I have not seen that before.
Could you visit this page:
chrome://omniboxand type
amazonin the top left text box. What does this page show?
It should look something like this:
@LonM mostly bookmarks from what i see.
but, the issue is that row on the address bar is present for absolutely any single word, even something random like "fnbweoeirljgnbjxch"
some more bookmarks below it, followed by this:
random word:
and in the omnibox:
EDIT: url-what-you-typed - this is the http it redirects to (haven't accessed it though, only wrote the word in the address bar. i guess it turns it into a link)
@apekiller @LonM
I c an reproduce in on stable but not the snapshot, this is stable:
@apekiller
I guess this is a bug, just ignore it until the fix land in stable.
@mib2berlin ok, thank you. So i guess it's now counted as a bug then?
I mentioned it in the other forum section but was told it's not a bug and to add a feature request here...
Ah, this only happen if the user disable History and Bookmarks in the address bar settings.
@apekiller [edit: ignore this remark, it is incorrect]
@apekiller
Ah sorry, disable History is enough to let it appear, I call this a bug.
-
@apekiller
@apekiller said in Add checkbox to remove localhost search:
So i guess it's now counted as a bug then?
Yes.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@apekiller
Please report it to the tracker, this happen with reset address bar setting and disable History.
I can confirm the bug internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG reported, ticket VB-115355
@mib2berlin well done isolating the bug, thank you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@apekiller said in Add checkbox to remove localhost search:
reported, ticket VB-115355
Bug report confirmed now.
Thanks for your help in finding bugs!