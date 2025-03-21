/disaster/ All Profiles Gone! except 1
-
I opened several profiles yesterday and they upgraded to the latest (I think 7.2)
today when I click on the Vivaldi icon, instead of showing a profile menu it opens my "Travel" profile..
even worse, when I click on the profile icon in the toolbar, and choose manage profiles.. it shows only the Travel Profile. I have about 10 other profiles and none of them are showing.
How do I fix this?
-
ok I figured it out
for anyone else who had this disaster, you may want to follow these instructions .. I take no responsibility if something goes wrong
find your vivaldi folder that contains all the profiles
open a command window
run this command to launch each profile
C:\Users{winuser}\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --profile-directory="Profile N"
modify the Profile N to the name of the profile to launch.. remember that some might be called something weird like Default or System Profile but most are Profile N (e.g. 3)
this will recreate your vivaldi menu for you each time you run a profile, it adds it back to the vivaldi menu
-
i suggest to avoid this in the future vivaldi implement something like checking if the vivaldi menu no longer contains an entry for which a profile folder exists and if not then recreate it so the user doesn't have to manually.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dalinar This is a important data loss.
Report the previous post as a bug, and then reply to mail you got from bug tracker and add your wish in a reply.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
VB-115371
-
also I have no way to update the bug since I didn't provide an email address (because I don't want to waste more time personally on this issue)
but I did notice something odd, so if any bug fixers are reading this... please note that the other weird thing that happened to my profiles at the exact same time as the aforementioned problems was something affecting mail.
namely that in all my profiles with yahoo passwords (oath was off, just regular password logins to check email)... that all the passwords disappeared. "Outgoing password is missing". It was working fine (i.e. with passwords) before the previously mentioned problems. So I am fairly certain this is all related to the latest update (as of whenever I posted this thread.. I think the version is 7.2)
I don't know if it affect non yahoo accounts or not most of my email accounts in my profiles are yahoo
-
if you can't find a reason for it, I guess don't spend too much time on it. there is some small chance it might be something on my end but I can't think of what. I still think it is probably the update but I'm missing a lot of cookies I guess because i have to re log into web sites and such in my profiles, which is strange .. so somehow the cookies / email passwords / profile menu data all got corrupted at the same time
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dalinar said in /disaster/ All Profiles Gone! except 1:
VB-115371
Do you have crashdumps from time of such issue?
-
I didn't have any crashes