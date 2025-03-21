Would be nice to integrate the Chrome settings (at chrome://setitings) into Vivaldi's native settings
There's a TON of chrome://settings-accessible settings that are just not there on the Vivaldi's native one, like the safe browsing, memory saver, page preloading, battery saver, password manager.
And it's not just that there are many of them, but it's especially that they're really important (at least, for a new Vivaldi user like me, they're 1000x more important than choosing how many bookmarks I have to open before being shown a warning
@WodnerPie Is usually done, but I won't expect the transition will end soon. Is a long process.
Safe browsing is already in the settings, I guess also memory saver. Unsure about preload or battery saver. Full Password manager would be nice