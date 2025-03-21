Dark Mode - the new default?
suyashbagade1
Which one you use?
Dark Mode
White Mode
Others
Pesala Ambassador
@suyashbagade1 Auto is the default, which I guess matches the theme of your OS.
suyashbagade1
@Pesala Most of people use Dark Mode + Night Shift because it's comfortable to eyes.
But graphic designers are exception..
Always dark mode, systemwide
barbudo2005
The default should be Dark Reader extension. The method used by the Dark Mode flag is to invert the colors, which is a bad solution as it generates a very high contrast.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh?pli=1
This:
Is as bad as this:
@barbudo2005, I don't see it this way, bright mode dazzled my old eyes, dark mode don't. Dark reader is fine, but don't work, same as flags, not in all pages but also not in intern and webpanel pages. Flags mode works almost everywhere, even in the Chrome Store (switching in a few other pages with Ctrl+, if rarely needed, or using invert filter in page actions)
barbudo2005
Said:
..bright mode dazzled my old eyes, dark mode don't....
Dark mode with white fonts in black background is also annoying for the eyes, it is too much contrast.
Said:
Dark reader is fine, but don't work, same as flags, not in all pages but also not in intern and webpanel pages.
1.- Post the links of the web pages where Dark Reader don't works.
2.- The ratio of the number of times you see Internal pages & Chrome store pages to normal web pages is 1:100,000, so it is irrelevant.
3.- Dark Reader works in webpanel:
@barbudo2005, dark mode is too much contrast for you, not for me, respect Dark Reader, no dark mode eg. in the Chrome Store nor in several other G pages, also not in other Stores and pages which don't permit to modify their page code for security, also reported in several other Browser communities. Dark Mode flags works on browser level, inverting the colors.