[VB-115096, VB-115131] Dragging tab's image and cursor issue
Dragging tab image has noise on both side and cursor type is text.
@tree1891 I can confirm this. Happens if you drag slow right and down, pass the addressfield and down.
Dragging faster does not change the pointer to a text cursor.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Already reported them individually, but not remember bug number (mail deleted).
@tree1891 I try to search the bug tracker.
VB-115131 Cursor issue on Tab drag - confirmed now.
@DoctorG VB-115131 is just for cursor issue, not for image.
@tree1891 Sorry, i should read the text.
Yes, i can confirm on internal 7.2, too.
Can you report the bug with the dragged element. I will confirm it.
@DoctorG Already reported, but also no bug number.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Have you added your username to the bugreport? I can not find a new one with the dragged icon issue.
@DoctorG report done yesterday, received mail for bug number but deleted mail.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 I found the report now by your mail address. Confirmed it.
The bug tracker search is little bit crazy today.