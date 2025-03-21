7.2 on Android - tabs unresponsive
-
I've had this bug in previous versions, which was thankfully fixed, but it looks like it's back again.
When closing a tab, all other tabs become unresponsive. Although it's still possible to scroll the tab bar, I can't switch to another tab. Tapping on the X to close a tab doesn't visually display that it's closed, but when the browser recovers, that tab is gone - so it seems to be a display issue rather than actually locking up.
-
@Nukkels
Hi, I cant reproduce this on two Android 12 and 14 devices.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Couldn't reproduce it either.
In addition to @mib2berlin's questions, please tell us how many tabs approximately you have open when the issue occurs and do you have the Tab Bar at the top or bottom of the screen.
-
RadekPilich
This has been happening repeatedly over several updates. It might have gone once or twice, but it's back again here as well with the 7.2 on device on my signature.
But it doesn't happen 100% of time now, only sometimes, not sure what is it related to.
-
Vivaldi version 7.2.3628.68
Android version 15
OS - RMX3851_15.0.0.620 (realme UI 6.0)
Device - realme GT6
Additional notes: going to the device home screen and then back into Vivaldi restores functionality very consistently. I've also had it happen a couple of times simply when switching tabs, not closing them.
This happens with as few as 2 tabs and up to as many as 12 (I haven't tested with more than that). Tab bar is at the top of the screen.
-
@Nukkels I think I have the same issue - closing a tab, or hitting Back resulting in closing a tab, and the screen goes blank with no navigation bar visible. Switching to a different app for a few seconds, or returning to the phone's home screen for a few seconds makes the content visible again. Ironically this happened first this morning, when I closed the tab informing me that Vivaldi had updated to a new version.
Edit: forgot to add, I have between 2 and 6 tabs open
Vivaldi version: 7.2.3628.68
Android version: 14
Samsung S24 Ultra, running One UI 6.1
-
@Nukkels Same (Honor 90, Android 14, MagicOs
-
sjo1 Supporters
And me. Android 15
-
artpoetryfiction
@Nukkels OxygenOS 13 (android 13 on OnePlus) same issue. Certain sites completely unusable like FB never load completely, as well. First update that I wish I could roll back!
-
Same here, OnePlus 11, OxygenOS 15.0
-
Same experience with tabs and some sites like FB as mentioned. OnePlus 8T, Oxygen 14, Android 14.
-
Hi, please update, the Facebook issue is solved now.
No idea if this fix the the unresponsive issues of other tabs/pages.
-
@mib2berlin not in my case I'm afraid.
Edit: the unresponsive tabs issue, I don't use Facebook
-
@CrustyBumbler
Hi, does Realme support dual apps?
I can create a clone of the Vivaldi install which work like a clean install, all default and a separate user profile.
Check if you can reproduce it there.
-
CrustyBumbler
@mib2berlin I'm using a Samsung S24 Ultra, so I might be able to install a copy in the secure folder?
-
@CrustyBumbler
To my knowledge this create a complete separate Android user space, no idea how you delete if after testing.
A quick search give's me Samsung call it Dual Messenger instead of Dual App.
-
CrustyBumbler
@mib2berlin ok I've done it, and so far no problems. I'll keep browsing for a while though as it could be a cache problem or a memory leak or something. Then if not, I'll mess around and recreate the settings one at a time that I have on my regular install to see if any of those are causing the issue. This'll take a while…
-
I updated the app yesterday, and unfortunately it's still happening.
Also, since the update, Imgur now has a blank area at the bottom, about the same size as the navigation bar. It's there whether the navigation bar is enabled or not. The site also has a bar at the top advertising the app now (whether PWA prompts are enabled or not), so maybe the mobile site has updated, but it only appeared after updating Vivaldi, which almost certainly isn't a coincidence.
-
@mib2berlin thanks for all your help so far! My clean install in the secure folder doesn't seem to have the same problem, so I want to do a clean install of my main version Vivaldi - sync is active, is there anything else I need to do to make sure I don't lose my passwords or bookmarks?
Edit: also do you know which settings aren't synced? Thanks again!
-
@CrustyBumbler
Hi, do you have a desktop running Vivaldi on sync?
I never had issues or lost anything if I installed Vivaldi again or on a new device but if something happen you can disable the network connection on desktop and you can reach your local data, export them and so forth.
I fear the most settings on mobile are not synced, I can test it with my dual app.
The last clean sync was some time ago.