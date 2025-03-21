Search field broken in 7.2
It seems the last update broke the search field. Search suggestions are not working, instead, titles of previously visited pages are displayed as suggestoins.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Avi
Hi, tested with DDG and Google work, I cant get any previously visited pages.
Check if your search suggestion URL is still there/correct.
It's a local problem. The search suggestion URL and everything else is set correctly, but search field still fails in all Vivaldi profiles. A fresh test install works correctly. Search field also works correctly on a different PC.
Here is the fix: enable search suggestions for the address bar, disable "Only when using search engine nickname". Search suggestions in the search field start working. Now search suggestions for the address bar can be disabled, search field continues to work correctly.