Facebook non-functional after last night's update
artpoetryfiction
After Vivaldi updated to 7.2 last night Facebook only loads the page header, and content placeholders, but not content. Links are non-functional, page flickers, but doesn't reload. Then I tried reloading the page several times without effect. Then, the last time I closed the tab the whole browser froze.
Confirming I'm also having this problem. As a workaround, switching to desktop mode works.
@artpoetryfiction confirming this too. Android 14
@UserError The same issue on my Android 14 phone
Hi, the developers are aware of this and working on a fix, check the official 7.2 thread.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin it's not just you. I'm having the same issue.
Cleared my data and cache to no avail.
Desktop is fine strangely. I've also tried on WiFi vs 4g and no different
Android 14
Samsung S21 Ultra.
UK based
@JCC123
Hi, I don't even use Facebook, this is just a bug but already fixed internally.
I hope we get an update at Monday.
SoleInvictus
Same issue, it also keeps some elements of my Unraid dashboard from loading.
Hi, please check the update from today.
As someone who was affected by the bug, I wanted to note that the most recent update seems to have fixed it. I did have to kill Vivaldi by swiping it off of the recent tasks view and then open it again for Facebook to load properly with the mobile view. Restarting your device would also work. Switching back from the desktop view and refreshing didn't seem to work.
Device: Pixel 8 Pro
OS: Android 15 (latest)