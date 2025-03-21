100% CPU happening on searching words on pages and got no response on Vivaldi 7
-
kyovivaldi
Issue
This is an existing issue on Vivaldi browser for macOS, but gets worse after upgrading to
7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (x86_64). The whole browser gets freeze and non responsible with 100% CPU.
Environment
Re-produce the issue
- Open Vivaldi browser window with multiple tabs,
- Press
cmd + Fto trigger
Find in Page,
- Search any token on page,
- Sometimes it gets freeze immediately.
- If it does not get freeze, sometimes, open a new page on
new tabor
new windowand keeping press Enter key on search, the issue would be duplicated.
- Open
Activity Monitoron macOS and doing
Force quitVivaldi and then go back to step 1.
Criteria
It may have different results on testing on these 3 criteria below.
- One window with only one tab
- One window with multiple tabs
- Multiple windows
7.1.xxx
on Vivaldi 7.1.xxx, after
Force quitand re-open Vivaldi, it is searchable on the same web page. However, opening another web page on
new tab, it gets freeze again on
Find in Page. However, it works well on searching the same page on
new windowwith only one tab.
7.2.xxx
on Vivaldi 7.2.xxx, it gets freeze even re-opening a
new windowand search the only one page after
Force quitthen.
Screenshots
The issues happens on any pages. The screenshot below using Vivaldi page is just a sample.
-
I also have this issue since 7.1 but don't really know the cause. It happened randomly on only one of my Macbooks and I have to disabled the keyboard shortcut and use some Chrome extension to search in page instead.
By the way, in Windows forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/816010, there's a developer assigned already. Hope they can find the root cause and fix it soon.
-
Right after replying to this thread I'm typing "find in" in this page and it freezes at "find"
By the way I'm getting a new Macbook by next week, will see if the problem persists or not
-
Might be related to
[Panels] Webpanels should lazy load on startup (VB-114447)
Which has a fix in testing in snapshots and planed stable update next week
-
@Chas4 I think that's the case!
I can reproduce the freeze in a brand new profile by copy pasting my current Preference file which I have around 8 custom web panels. And the freeze issue is gone when I reset the web panel toolbar which removed all my web panel links.
I cannot access the issue tracker. What's the root cause of this issue? I'm curious.
-
Seems a bug was introduced in 7.2 where web panels were ignoring the lazy load on start up, that has been fixed in a snapshot and a stable with the fix might be this coming week.
Got that info from the snapshot release notes
-
i have the exact same problem although i only started noticing it after the latest 7.2 upgrade. i upgraded today and already had to force quit vivaldi 3 times. every time when using cmd+f. i hope it gets fixed soon
-
Try todays stable update https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-7-2/
-
The problem should be resolved now
version : 7.3.3635.2 (Stable channel) (arm64)
I've tested by adding almost 10 web panels which will crash the page whenever the find in page cycles from first result to last result (using shift+enter)
Now I don't see any freezing happened so far