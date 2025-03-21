Issue

This is an existing issue on Vivaldi browser for macOS, but gets worse after upgrading to 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (x86_64) . The whole browser gets freeze and non responsible with 100% CPU.

Environment

Re-produce the issue

Open Vivaldi browser window with multiple tabs, Press cmd + F to trigger Find in Page , Search any token on page, Sometimes it gets freeze immediately. If it does not get freeze, sometimes, open a new page on new tab or new window and keeping press Enter key on search, the issue would be duplicated. Open Activity Monitor on macOS and doing Force quit Vivaldi and then go back to step 1.

Criteria

It may have different results on testing on these 3 criteria below.

One window with only one tab One window with multiple tabs Multiple windows

on Vivaldi 7.1.xxx, after Force quit and re-open Vivaldi, it is searchable on the same web page. However, opening another web page on new tab , it gets freeze again on Find in Page . However, it works well on searching the same page on new window with only one tab.

on Vivaldi 7.2.xxx, it gets freeze even re-opening a new window and search the only one page after Force quit then.

Screenshots

The issues happens on any pages. The screenshot below using Vivaldi page is just a sample.