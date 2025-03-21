I type a word in the address bar.

Google search is not the FIRST option. It's mixed between bookmarks, seems to be always second. NOT OK.

I do not want a bookmark as the first option.

Please fix it. Thanks. I'm not sure why this was changed, this never happened before updating.

If this is some hidden setting, please stop changing user settings when updating.

PS: what exactly is the purpose of writing a word e.g. "word" and then having "word/" in the address bar suggestions? selecting it goes to http://word

This seems like a completely useless feature or with very limited applicability at best, there should be a way to disable it.