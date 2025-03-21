Address bar search
I type a word in the address bar.
Google search is not the FIRST option. It's mixed between bookmarks, seems to be always second. NOT OK.
I do not want a bookmark as the first option.
Please fix it. Thanks. I'm not sure why this was changed, this never happened before updating.
If this is some hidden setting, please stop changing user settings when updating.
PS: what exactly is the purpose of writing a word e.g. "word" and then having "word/" in the address bar suggestions? selecting it goes to http://word
This seems like a completely useless feature or with very limited applicability at best, there should be a way to disable it.
@apekiller
Hi, the complete address bar changed, check the blog.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-7-2/
Disable bookmarks in the address bar settings or at least disable priority of them:
Thanks.
Though changing user settings does not make the address bar "smarter" as it is described there.
neither is having this in address bar: "word/ -> http://word
this is just nonsensical
@apekiller word/ is used to be able to open a hostname in local network.
@apekiller Could you post a screenshot of your addressbar and your addressbar settings? The reason I ask, this definitely doesn't sound like normal behaviour and sometimes details may be lost in translation when describing a problem
Meanwhile try disabling "prioritize bookmarks" under addressbar settings and see if it behaves betterI see mib already beat me to it
@DoctorG I see. Well that is a fringe scenario, appealing to a small subset of users.
Since for most of the users it produces a useless result, there should be a way to disable it. It's a niche feature.
@mtaki14 I disabled "prioritize bookmarks" to fix the issue. The thing is, it was definitely not enabled before the update - I only had "enable bookmarks", not prioritize and immediately noticed the address bar was misbehaving.
@apekiller said in Address bar search:
I understand your frustration. The reason this was changed is, the addressbar received a complete overhaul in the latest major stable update. Unfortunately that meant that the old setting selections couldn't be directly translated to the new ones since the old settings are no longer applicable. "Prioritize bookmarks" is enabled by default, for better or worse.
@DoctorG said in Address bar search:
Please open a ticket to add a way to remove that for those that do not open hostnames in local network, as mentioned it should be a very small subset of users actually using this. Most people will never use that.
And having it among the top results is quite bothersome and annoying.
@apekiller I wont report that as a bug.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@DoctorG i asked for a ticket, not a bug. are there not different type of tickets as there usually are in Jira and other bug trackers?
having this niche feature pushed to everyone is nonsensical because for MOST people this will happen:
@apekiller Unusual that we create feature tickets on a single user request.
The Desktop Feature Requests subforum is users to post a feature request and after enough upvotes of such request were made, the dev team will decide to add it or not.
@apekiller what does that "qweqwe" say on the far right when it's highlighted. It should say where it's coming from. I ask because I don't see that here
@apekiller Perhaps i do not understand your needs.
I checked my address field typing word and typing word.
See
@DoctorG I added pictures, not sure how i can explain it better.
For any one single word, that line appears:
I also opened a feature request there, didn't know this was the procedure.
-
@apekiller And if you type
amazon/what should happen? A search for term amazon/ in search engine?
The address bar selects to open a address (shown by small sheet icon at start of address field)
-
@DoctorG i'm not typing amazon/
the "/" is added on its own when selecting the second entry!
-
@apekiller Sorry, something was broken with my 7.2 Stable.
After i reset the profiel and disabled Addressfield → History i could reproduc the issue.
Nice find of a bug in new 7.2 address field!