Hi all,

Somehow I got myself into a situation where I have too many tabs open in my session to start V, or at least that's what I think I've tracked it down to.

I have V set to use the last configuration when it starts, so I need a way to start it using just the default start page - then I can straighten out my saved sessions and workspaces.

What command line switches do I need to use, or is there another way to get my V back?

D