Too many tabs open to launch Vivaldi
-
Hi all,
Somehow I got myself into a situation where I have too many tabs open in my session to start V, or at least that's what I think I've tracked it down to.
I have V set to use the last configuration when it starts, so I need a way to start it using just the default start page - then I can straighten out my saved sessions and workspaces.
What command line switches do I need to use, or is there another way to get my V back?
D
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@dieseldon
Hi, there is no way or command line switch to do this.
You have to open a session to interact with it.
You can try to open a private window with right click on the task bar icon, there you can delete saved sessions or open one.
Private windows open without extensions, this can save a lot of memory.
Users with this problem reports a Vivaldi start can take 10 or even 30 minutes, did you tried this?
-
@mib2berlin When I start Vivaldi, it comes up momentarily then just exits without a message. Where is the session data stored? Is it possible to edit that and delete the data that's causing V to crash?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@dieseldon
Hi, if you familiar with Json files it is may possible.
The files are stored in \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions.
-
@dieseldon side panel, windows manager, press del on all the tabs you don't want, or save them as sessions, then del them all.
Don't be a tab hoarder, you see by yourself you're ruining your life for nothing, you don't need hundreds of tabs kept open.
Use sessions and bookmarks